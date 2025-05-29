Thieves strip copper wire from South Florida streetlights in multi-city crime spree, officials say

A stretch of Military Trail between Hillsboro Boulevard and Copans Road is in the dark after thieves stripped copper wire from streetlights in what officials are calling a regional crime spree.

Streetlights in Pompano Beach, Deerfield Beach, Coconut Creek and Margate have all been targeted, with law enforcement investigating the thefts as the possible work of an organized ring.

"All of them": Copper theft hits hard

"The lights are missing from Hillsboro and Military all the way down to Copans Road, which takes you into the city of Pompano Beach," said Rebecca Medina Stewart with the City of Deerfield Beach.

She said crooks stole copper wiring from every street light in a three-mile stretch of Military Trail from Deerfield Beach to Pompano Beach.

CBS News Miami asked her whether it was just a few lights. "All of them," she said.

"From what I understand, it's been all of them on both sides of the street, and they were in and out very quickly, because it happened over the course of one night," she added, describing the thefts as fast and possibly coordinated.

Residents shocked by bold crime

Residents are reacting with disbelief as major roadways remain dark at night.

"I think there's no limit to what thieves will do," said Allan Cohen, who lives nearby.

"It's gotten to this now. People steal quite a bit, but I never heard [of] copper wire from streetlights," added resident Ralph Franco. "That's a new one to me."

BSO: Crime spanning multiple cities

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating and calling this a regional issue, noting that in addition to Deerfield and Pompano, both Coconut Creek and Margate have reported similar copper thefts in the past two years.

Detectives have not yet confirmed suspects but are exploring the likelihood of an organized group targeting public infrastructure for scrap value.