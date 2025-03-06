Thick smoke blankets parts of South Florida, raising health concerns

Heavy smoke drifting from wildfires in Palm Beach County shrouded parts of South Florida in a thick haze Thursday morning, leaving residents struggling to breathe and prompting a wave of emergency calls.

"I woke up and went outside and thought there was a fire across the street or something," said Michael Garaldi, one of many residents caught off guard by the smoky conditions.

Carried by strong winds, the smoke spread across Broward and Miami-Dade counties, creating a fog-like effect that alarmed locals.

"It's foggy and smoky. I thought the Everglades were on fire again," said Kristin Gunlach.

In Fort Lauderdale, fire rescue crews received about a dozen calls from residents fearing a fire was nearby. Many reported difficulty breathing.

"We had a lot of calls for smoke investigations and fire investigations," said Assistant Fort Lauderdale Fire Chief Timothy Heiser. "A lot of breathing difficulty calls due to the wildfires out west."

Heiser urged residents, especially those with respiratory conditions, to stay indoors when smoke levels are high.

"The best thing to do is close all your vents from the outside of the house to the inside of your house," he advised. "Stay away from strenuous activity."

Authorities continue to monitor the air quality as winds push the smoke southward, creating potential health risks for vulnerable residents.