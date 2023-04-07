16 years on, The Caring Place continues to feed thousands on Good Friday

MIAMI -- The Caring Place has been prepping food for 3 weeks. They expected to feed 2,000 people, as they serve this Good Friday meal, in what has been a tradition for 16 years.

Just ahead of Easter Sunday, the Caring Place is making sure families experiencing homelessness get a meal.

"We caught Thanksgiving on Good Friday because the history behind that is, as we serve a Thanksgiving meal," said Marilun Brumitt of the Caring Place.

Food being prepped for weeks is just the start of this event. There are Easter baskets for kids and a health tent for those who maybe can't get to the doctor.

The's also a foot washing station to get their feet washed and they're also given clean socks and brand new shoes all in an effort to empower them.

"If you're homeless, don't leave homeless. Come on into the program that we offer here and you'll have a home," said Brumitt.

It's something Brian Pollock did five years ago. He came in struggling with alcoholism and today, he holds a job in the kitchen.

"It was one of the best decisions I ever made in my life. Choosing to come through the doors to help me with my life," said Pollock, kitchen supervisor and graduate of the Caring Place.

He says witnessing people coming to these events is an unexplainable experience.

"Now, I get to witness guys coming in for the first time and that was me. You know it. Seeing that reaction on their face when they come to the door confused and then 8 months later down the program, you see the transformation. It's not even the same guy that came through the door," said Pollock.

Over 200 volunteers came Friday, they helped out hand over 600 Easter baskets that were donated throughout the community.

"I'm a part of something that's bigger than me. Lift a helping hand to others who are less fortunate, I didn't get that in the beginning in my early years. But I definitely get it now," said Pollock.