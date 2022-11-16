Thanksgiving turkeys handed out to grateful North Miami residents

NORTH MIAMI - Some North Miami residents are already giving thanks a week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Wednesday 200 turkeys were handed out at The NoMi Village to make sure no one goes without this holiday season.

"Every year I make three turkeys," Exume Dieunite told CBS4's Teri Hornstein.

She said she'll have a full house for Thanksgiving; four adult children, grandchildren, and lots of love to go around.

Exume said without giveaways like this one, her family's holiday would look very different.

With rising food prices, many people are struggling right now making events like this even more important this year.

"The food has gone up and a lot of people don't have the money to buy because everything has gone up as a matter of fact," said Bonnie Lopez as she picked up her turkey.

The warm South Florida heat did not stop Vice Mayor Alix Desulme and a group of volunteers on Wednesday from making sure dozens of families have full tables, full bellies, and are full of joy this holiday season.

"I am happy to enjoy Thanksgiving day. That's why they come into my house to eat together," said Exume.

There will be another turkey giveaway on Saturday at the North Miami Public Library, at 835 NE 132nd Street, at 11 a.m. One and fifty turkeys will be handed out, one turkey will be given per household.