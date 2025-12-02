Texas blogger Milagro Cooper shares her perspective after defamation verdict in Megan Thee Stallion case

Texas blogger Milagro Cooper says she learned a lesson after a Miami jury found her liable for defaming rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

"Everything is a learning lesson in life, a regret? I hate that someone was hurt in the midst of me doing something I love," Cooper said.

Jury sides with Megan Thee Stallion

On Monday, jurors awarded the rapper $59,000 in damages. During the trial, Megan's legal team argued Cooper acted as a mouthpiece for rapper Tory Lanez, conspiring to spread lies and even receiving compensation.

"My ideas and my thought are my own, I was no one's mouthpiece," Cooper said.

Attorneys claim partial victory

Cooper's lawyers said they were proud of the outcome despite the financial penalty.

"It's not easy to take on a giant as Megan Thee Stallion in court," one attorney said. "We're very proud of being media defendant's result that we got in this case. Commentators, bloggers, people online—they're overlooked."

Deepfake video at center of case

The lawsuit focused on a deepfake video of Megan Thee Stallion. Cooper denied knowing it was fake.

"Absolutely not, absolutely not," she said when asked if she knew the video was fake.

When asked why she shared it, Cooper said:

"I think it's a tricky question because I think there are misconceptions about what actually happened. I did say go to my likes and I did speak about it."

