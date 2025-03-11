South Florida doctor on a mission to expand maternal healthcare access

For Dr. Terri-Ann Bennett, the path to medicine was personal long before she ever stepped into medical school.

"My father died here from a stroke caused by high blood pressure and lack of access to medical care," she said. "So, it's always been my passion to come back to my community."

Born in Jamaica and raised in Broward County, Dr. Bennett graduated from Blanche Ely High School where she was part of the school's medical magnet program. It was there that she first witnessed the healthcare disparities affecting underserved communities.

"I learned how where you come from and how much money you have can impact your health. And to this day, that remains true," she said. "I became a maternal fetal medicine specialist because pregnant people are getting sicker, and the disparities are alarming."

Dr. Bennett spent eight years at the University of Miami before attending New York University. She ultimately returned to South Florida, where she now serves as chief of maternal fetal medicine for Memorial Healthcare System.

"I'm extremely passionate about preventative care because many pregnancy complications can actually be prevented," she said. "By giving patients access to specialists like myself, who work alongside their obstetricians, we can identify those at risk and improve outcomes."

Despite her title and accomplishments, Dr. Bennett remains deeply connected to her roots.

"I'm just a regular girl from Lauderhill trying to make sure that people who look like me, who come from similar backgrounds and may be marginalized or impoverished, can get the best care, because that's what we deserve."

