Man fatally stabbed in Brickwell; police searching for suspect

A man was stabbed to death early Sunday morning in Brickell, near the ICON Brickell condo building, the Miami Police Department said.

Miami Police said officers responded to the incident around 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man with apparent stab wounds. The victim was declared dead on the scene, police said.

Police have begun their investigation, including canvassing the area.

Brickell is considered an upscale enclave near downtown Miami, separated by the Miami River. Vacationing tourists staying at the ICON condos across from the crime scene expressed some reserve, but not enough to ruin their time in South Florida or second-guess the area of town they chose to stay.

"It's concerning, to say the least. But Brickell's the place to be at, " said Evan Cohen, who is visiting from Orlando. "It's interesting to see all the police and everything out here."

Police are searching for the suspect and investigating what led to the fatal stabbing.

This is a developing story. We'll have more information when it becomes available.