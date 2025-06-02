Teen injured in Lauderhill shooting

A teen was injured in an early morning shooting Monday in Lauderhill.

Police said just before 4:30 a.m. they received word of the shooting at NW 58 Avenue and NW 14 Court.

When officers arrived, they found a teen in the area who had been shot. The teen was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where they were listed as stable.

Police said no suspect has been taken into custody at this time. Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.