Teen fighting for his life after southwest Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI - A 15-year-old is fighting for his life after he was shot Thursday night in southwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, around 9:40 p.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire in the area of SW 126th Court and SW 283rd Street.

Arriving officers found a small red SUV, the 15-year-old behind the wheel had been shot several times. A man in the car was not injured.

The teen was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital where he underwent surgery. He's listed in critical condition.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said Thursday night that they do not know what led to the shooting or if the teen was the intended target.

"This is somebody that should be going to school tomorrow instead of fighting for their life at the trauma center," he said.

He added that they are looking for two men who fled the scene. One of the men was described as being about six feet tall and wearing dark clothing. The other man was shorter and wearing a dark hoodie.

Zabaleta said investigators spoke with neighbors in the area to see if they knew anything about the shooting and about how they can work together to prevent tragedies like gun violence.