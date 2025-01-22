Team manager becomes the star on Senior Night at Christopher Columbus High

MIAMI - On most nights, fans packed into Christopher Columbus High School's gym come to see the Boozer brothers, Cameron and Cayden, two basketball stars bound for Duke University. But on Senior Night, the crowd's focus shifted to someone unexpected: Julien de Armas, the team manager.

De Armas, known for his tireless behind-the-scenes work for the nationally top-ranked Explorers, swapped his usual duties of cleaning floors and setting up drills for a jersey and a moment in the spotlight.

"Julien gets practice ready for the players, whatever the coaches need," said head coach Andrew Moran. "Sometimes he's cleaning the floor, putting away the bleachers, or just making sure everything's set up. He's like another coach for us."

But on this special night, Moran followed his own Senior Night tradition, allowing the team manager to suit up.

De Armas didn't just play, he stole the show. He sank three-pointers, took charges,and brought the crowd to its feet, briefly overshadowing the team's future collegiate stars.

"He's super outgoing and high-energy, especially with basketball," said Cameron Boozer. "When he hit that three, we knew he'd get hyped and he did."

De Armas credited his preparation for the unexpected opportunity. A staple at the gym long after practices ended, he often spent hours shooting alone under dim lights.

"When there'd be home games, I'd wait for my mom to pick me up and shoot for an hour or more," De Armas said. "I'd stay after practice, too. I didn't know it at the time, but I was preparing for this."

Wearing the number three jersey - the only one that fit him - De Armas brought his trademark competitiveness to the court. Known for his spirited and sometimes "delusional" energy, as he calls it, he relished the moment.

"Just being able to score fueled that even more," he said. "The moment got to me, and it was amazing."

For one night, the team manager became the star. But for the Explorers, it was no surprise. As Moran noted, "He's been ready all season."