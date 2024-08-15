Miami-Dade teachers, students learning how make most out of artificial intelligence

Miami-Dade teachers and students learning how to use AI in school

Miami-Dade teachers and students learning how to use AI in school

MIAMI - Artificial intelligence is everywhere and only becoming more and more a part of our everyday lives.

This year, teachers and some students in Miami-Dade County are learning how to use it and many of them say you should too.

Students at Southwest Miami Senior High School can now take part in a four-year magnet focusing on technology and AI.

"Everybody. Everybody uses it. Some people just don't realize it," said Rudy Perez, who teaches courses as part of the program about AI and says he sees a growing value in it.

"AI is not going to go anywhere. It's just going to continue to come so I think it's very important for the students to learn how it works," he said.

The students are learning about artificial intelligence and learning what to look out for.

"AI can be used for phishing attacks, for trojan horse attacks for many other attacks to get your information, passwords, debit cards, credit cards, everything," said Owen Gonzalez who is heading into his senior year. Owen's interest in studying A.I. started with wanting to know how to protect himself.

"They could try to steal your information. They could call you using AI and saying there's a family member in trouble. How do you know if it's AI or not? You don't," he said.

In the classes, students are also getting lessons in the ways artificial intelligence can make their lives easier.

"If I don't understand a certain topic in school, I can have AI write like a little summary for me that will make it easier for me to understand," said junior, Jessica Ojeda.

The students and teachers say they recognize the fear around it all and there are concerns but we're all still learning and we're the ones in control.

"There are a lot of people who think A.I. will just go into our society and just take away our jobs and do everything for us but in reality, it's not that easy because it always begins with the user," said Owen.

Owen says he hopes one day everyone becomes familiar with it.

"Get knowledge. So maybe one or two classes that show you what AI is," he said.

For these teachers and students, they already see changes to their everyday lives.

"I think it's a tool that will make life easier," said Perez.

Most of the course material comes from the University of Florida. Students can also earn college credits.

This year, Miami Edison Senior High School is also adding an artificial intelligence program for the first time.