Taylor Swift bringing her Eras Tour to South Florida in 2024: Swifties get ready

MIAMI -- Get ready Swifties!

Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Hard Rock Stadium for three dates in October 2024, according to a tweet posted Thursday by the global superstar.

According to the social media post, Swift will perform Oct. 18-20, 2024 before taking the tour to other cities that include New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto.

"Turns out it's NOT the end of an era," Swift wrote on social media. "Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams!"

The U.S. leg of the tour was scheduled to have wrapped with a six-night engagement in Los Angeles that was set to conclude on Aug. 9.

Fans have packed her sell-out stadium shows to see the singer perform hits from her 10 albums while accompanied by over a dozen backup dancers, a full band and elaborate stage costumes.

The last time Swift played in South Florida she sold out Hard Rock Stadium during her Reputation Tour in 2019.

The singer is also releasing "Speak Now" merchandise that can be purchased on her verified fan registration site.

Swift's website for more information: Click here.