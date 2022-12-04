Swifties sue Ticketmaster for fraud, intentional misrepresentation Swifties sue Ticketmaster for fraud, intentional misrepresentation 00:31

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Taylor Swift fans are suing Ticketmaster for fraud and intentional misrepresentation. This is after last month's concert ticket chaos.

It led to the cancellation of the general public sale.

According to Deadline, Swifties are accusing the company of intentional deception for letting resellers buy most of the concert tickets during the pre-sale for Swift's upcoming Eras Tour.

This is so it could collect extra fees on resold tickets.

The suit asks the court to fine the company $2,500 per violation.