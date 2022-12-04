Watch CBS News
Local News

Swifties sue Ticketmaster for fraud, intentional misrepresentation

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Swifties sue Ticketmaster for fraud, intentional misrepresentation
Swifties sue Ticketmaster for fraud, intentional misrepresentation 00:31

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Taylor Swift fans are suing Ticketmaster for fraud and intentional misrepresentation. This is after last month's concert ticket chaos. 

It led to the cancellation of the general public sale.

According to Deadline, Swifties are accusing the company of intentional deception for letting resellers buy most of the concert tickets during the pre-sale for Swift's upcoming Eras Tour.

This is so it could collect extra fees on resold tickets.

The suit asks the court to fine the company $2,500 per violation.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 4, 2022 / 11:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.