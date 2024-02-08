Tax Tips, how to file for free

It's tax time, here's how you may be able to file for free

For most taxpayers, the deadline to file their personal Federal tax return, pay any tax owed, or request an extension to file is Monday, April 15, 2024. Taxpayers living in Maine or Massachusetts have until April 17th, due to the Patriot's Day and Emancipation Day holidays. If a taxpayer resides in a federally declared disaster area, they also may have additional time to file.

As you prepare to file your taxes, remember that paper equals problems. File electronically and use direct deposit to avoid a delay and you should get a refund in 21 days or less. There are lots of resources available to help you prepare that return.

The IRS works with several tax preparation companies through its Free File program for those who made $79,000 or less in 2023. The IRS is also testing a new program this year to help taxpayers of any income level. It's called Direct File and will roll out in 12 states starting in March.

"For this first year for this pilot year, we're keeping it simple. So taxpayers are eligible. For example, if they take the standard deduction versus the itemized deduction," says IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel.

To find out if Direct File is right for you visit IRS.gov. If you don't qualify or you Direct File there are other options.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program provides free tax help to those who earn $64,000 or less. It also serves people with disabilities and limited English speakers. Tax Counseling for the Elderly provides free tax help for individuals who are 60 years and older, specializing in pensions and retirement-related issues unique to seniors. And Mil Tax offers free return preparation and electronic filing for all military members, and some veterans, with no income limit.

You can also get help in person. New IRS funding has allowed the agency to open, or re-open walk-in centers in different parts of the country. You can go to IRS.gov to find one near you.