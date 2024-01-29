Free tax help for qualifying Miami-Dade residents
MIAMI - The IRS is now accepting 2023 tax returns.
To help residents who qualify, Miami-Dade's Community Action and Human Services Department (CAHSD) is offering free tax preparation through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program from January 29, 2024, through June 28, 2024.
CAHSD employees, who are IRS-certified tax preparers, provide free basic tax preparation services to county residents. The service is available to individuals/households earning $64,000 or less annually, persons with disabilities, older adults, and limited English-speaking residents.
County residents in need of assistance should gather the documents listed below and contact one of the CAHSD Community Resource Centers to verify eligibility and schedule an appointment. All tax returns will be electronically filed.
- Current State of Florida picture ID
- Social Security card for taxpayer, spouse, and all dependents
- Verification of income (examples: W2, 1099-Misc, SSA-1099, 1099-R, etc.)
- Bank routing and account number for direct deposit of refund
- Proof of Market Place Insurance 1095-A (if applicable)
- Advanced Child Tax Credit Payments in 2023
The service is available at 10 community resource centers throughout the county.
Accion
970 SW 1 Street
3rd & 4th Floor
Miami
(305) 545-2245
Joseph Caleb
5400 NW 22nd Avenue
Miami
(305) 756-2830
Hialeah
300 East 1 Avenue
Hialeah
(305) 884-4801
Edison
150 NW 79th Street
Miami
(305) 758-9662
Culmer
1600 NE 3rd Avenue
Miami
(305) 438-4161
Perrine
17801 Homestead Avenue
Miami
(305) 254-5804
Naranja
13955 SW 264th Street
Miami
(305) 258-5471
Coconut Grove
3750 S Dixie Highway
Ste. 117
Miami
(305) 446-3311
Miami Gardens
16405 NW 25th Avenue
Miami Gardens
(305) 623-6500
Florida City
1600 NW 6th Court
Florida City
(305) 247-2068
