Free tax help for qualifying Miami-Dade residents

Miami-Dade offering free tax help for certain residents

MIAMI - The IRS is now accepting 2023 tax returns.

To help residents who qualify, Miami-Dade's Community Action and Human Services Department (CAHSD) is offering free tax preparation through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program from January 29, 2024, through June 28, 2024.

CAHSD employees, who are IRS-certified tax preparers, provide free basic tax preparation services to county residents. The service is available to individuals/households earning $64,000 or less annually, persons with disabilities, older adults, and limited English-speaking residents.

County residents in need of assistance should gather the documents listed below and contact one of the CAHSD Community Resource Centers to verify eligibility and schedule an appointment. All tax returns will be electronically filed.

Current State of Florida picture ID

Social Security card for taxpayer, spouse, and all dependents

Verification of income (examples: W2, 1099-Misc, SSA-1099, 1099-R, etc.)

Bank routing and account number for direct deposit of refund

Proof of Market Place Insurance 1095-A (if applicable)

Advanced Child Tax Credit Payments in 2023

The service is available at 10 community resource centers throughout the county.

Accion

970 SW 1 Street

3rd & 4th Floor

Miami

(305) 545-2245

Joseph Caleb

5400 NW 22nd Avenue

Miami

(305) 756-2830

Hialeah

300 East 1 Avenue

Hialeah

(305) 884-4801

Edison

150 NW 79th Street

Miami

(305) 758-9662

Culmer

1600 NE 3rd Avenue

Miami

(305) 438-4161

Perrine

17801 Homestead Avenue

Miami

(305) 254-5804

Naranja

13955 SW 264th Street

Miami

(305) 258-5471

Coconut Grove

3750 S Dixie Highway

Ste. 117

Miami

(305) 446-3311

Miami Gardens

16405 NW 25th Avenue

Miami Gardens

(305) 623-6500

Florida City

1600 NW 6th Court

Florida City

(305) 247-2068