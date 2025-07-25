Eddie & Vinny's Coast Italian in Coral Springs is all about family

It's a family affair at Eddie & Vinny's Coastal Italian off Sample Road in Coral Springs.

Husband and wife team Eddie and Christina Pozzuoli teamed up to bring Eddie Pozzuoli Sr.'s original iconic restaurant — Tavolino Della Notte, which ran from 2007 until they sold it in 2019 — back to life in a newly named and reimagined eatery that opened this March.

The all-new Eddie & Vinny's is named after their young boys and honors their own parents, too.

"This is literally our children, and this is my dad, this is Christina's dad, my wife. He was Vinny, my dad was Ed, I'm Eddie, my boys are Eddie and Vinny… it worked," Eddie Pozzuoli said.

The look is modern and sophisticated, but Eddie Pozzuoli said the real vibe is all about community, and opening week brought them to tears.

"It was really heartwarming seeing all the old faces and familiar faces," he said. "Whether we had their child's baptism here at the restaurant in the past and now their kid is a teenager, or somebody's going off to college. To come back and have that welcome from the city and the locals — it was truly heartwarming."

The menu features fresh seafood, meats, traditional Italian fare and more. Eddie & Vinny's now offers lunch on Fridays, plus happy hour deals all week long with cocktails from $8 to $10.

"Happy Hour has Aperol Spritz—and this is our Date Night Negroni, " Eddie Pozzuoli said, offering up the drinks.

Happy hour ramps up with small plates priced between $10 to $12, like the delicious fresh Yellow Tail Crudo spoons, and Chef David Garcia's Braised Short Rib French Dip Sliders, topped with provolone cheese and hot pepper giardiniera.

"It's actually been one of the most popular dishes since we launched our lunch," Eddie Pozzuoli said.

Then there's the "Black & Blue" Seared Beef Carpaccio, layered with black truffle aioli, charred onions, arugula and blue cheese — insanely addictive. And Garcia's over-the-top lasagna, made with crepes instead of noodles, is stuffed with wagyu bolognese and four cheeses — the best this reporter has ever had.

These loyal customers agreed, too:

"I loved the lasagna. We had it right there. It was amazing," Bryan Lopez said. "And they treated me like family—that's why I kept coming back."

"It was a beautiful atmosphere, really family-friendly," added Raeneal Goncalves. "The food was amazing, the service—everything — it was just wonderful."

Eddie & Vinny's is open seven days a week. Happy hour runs Monday through Friday, and lunch is served on Fridays. And don't forget the girl dinner: a $30 combo that starts with an espresso martini, goes to pasta and a small Caesar salad, and ends with French fries.

For more information, visit www.eddieandvinnys.com.