Taste of the Town: Dune by LT brings Fort Lauderdale an elevated dining experience unlike any other

Taste Of The Town: Dune by LT features a Mediterranean-inspired menu

Taste Of The Town: Dune by LT features a Mediterranean-inspired menu

Taste Of The Town: Dune by LT features a Mediterranean-inspired menu

MIAMI - Spending an afternoon with Michelin Star Chef Laurent Tourondel is truly a lesson in culinary excellence.

"This needs a little bit more salt," said Chef tasting a dish brought out to him and CBS4's Lisa Petrillo.

"How picky and demanding are you about the food that comes out on the plate?" asked CBS4's Lisa Petrillo.

"I am demanding. Yes, that's for sure," said Chef Laurent.

The French-born Master Chef is, on this day, at his sprawling oceanfront restaurant Dune by LT.

The elegant, fine-dining restaurant with seating inside and out recently was named "Best Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale" by "Miami New Times."

Although he's honored by the awards, Chef says it is all about the work.

"Thank you to the people that recognize me for what I do. I really do appreciate it," he said.

"But it's more important for me to create an experience. Whether it comes from a dish that is designed, to the service, to the beverage program.

"And then for you to leave and say wow, I had a good experience and I want to come back."

Chef Laurent was born to cook.

"My grandmother cooked. My great grandfather cooked. My mom and my dad cooked. It's a love story," he said.

A love story that has made him one of the top chefs in the world -- something not lost on Dune's Executive Chef John Kredich, who is now working for Chef Laurent for the second time.

"When I'm with Chef Laurent, he just makes you better. You push yourself constantly to further yourself and better yourself," said Kredich.

Chef John prepares some of their tasting dishes from Dune's Mediterranean-inspired menu.

They begin with the Parmesan Cheese Soufflé with truffle and prosciutto inside.

"Shut the front door!" said Petrillo.

"That's one of my favorite things," said Chef.

"That's just pure decadence. I love the saltiness of the cheese and how it is baked perfectly and the lettuce on the side gives it a little acidity. It's excellent," said Petrillo.

On this day, Chef created an entirely new dish -- Yellowtail Crudo with champagne vinegar and fresh tomatoes.

"The sauce is amazing," said Petrillo.

"You see how simple it is?" asked Chef.

"Cold, fresh, elegant," said Petrillo.

Next, Lobster Fra Diavolo. It's Maine lobster with tomato, basil, garlic, and Calabrian chili.

"What hits me right away is that lobster is tender, fresh, and juicy and then consistency of the pasta is perfect, with a touch of heat," Petrillo said.

And finally, Dune by LT's famous Coconut Cake with pineapple inside and coconut flakes with a side of passion fruit sorbet.

"Let's just stay and eat cake for the rest of today," said Petrillo laughing.

"Ok, cake and Champagne," said Chef Laurent.

Dune by LT is open seven days a week serving lunch, dinner and brunch on Sundays.

For more information, click here.