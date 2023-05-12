Taste of the Town: Chevre Miami serves up finest gourmet sandwiches, cheeses

Taste Of The Town: Gourmet sandwiches, cheeses served up at Chevre Miami

Taste Of The Town: Gourmet sandwiches, cheeses served up at Chevre Miami

Taste Of The Town: Gourmet sandwiches, cheeses served up at Chevre Miami

MIAMI - It's the ultimate gourmet cheese shop, the one that features the finest artisanal cheeses, wines, olive oils, jams, charcuterie and so much more at Chevre Miami.

It was founded by local gourmet cheese lover Mario Narr.

Knowing this was something Miami needed, he and his wife Johanna made it happen in Miami's Shenendoah neighborhood a year ago.

"You're not going to find these at Costco, Publix or even the high-end markets?" asked CBS News Miami's Lisa Petrillo.

"No. We partnered with very small producers. They basically produce a very limited quantity, and we get access to it because we have this relationship with them. So, we try to bring in stuff you can't find anywhere else," Narr said.

Recently, he's partnered with acclaimed Miami Chef Nicole Votano to create spectacular gourmet sandwiches.

Guests can dine in, take out and order out.

Votano was blown away by what she had to work with.

"There's never been anything so specially curated like this, where you know if you go in and you buy something, it's going to be the best thing you've ever tasted, " she said.

"You can actually literally try them. He'll stand here and they'll try 15 cheeses. To me, that's what made it so exciting."

And Narr says becoming part of the community has been the sweetest reward .

"We've developed relationships and friendships. I feel like we've had a really big impact on the community, and they just want us to keep doing more," he said.

Petrillo gets a look and a taste of the mouthwatering masterpieces.

They begin with 'The Spaniard'.

It has award winning Manchego cheese, Serano ham and orange marmalade.

All of the ingredients including the bread are imported from Spain.

"Sometimes you talk with your mouth full because you're excited about the bite, and that's what this is, " said Petrillo.

Next, the Grilled Cheese.

This one with melted Morbier, Emmentaler, Raclette and a Prairie Breeze Cheddar.

"I've died and gone to grilled cheese heaven. That is insane." Petrillo said.

Did we mention, there's a wine pairing option if you like? Nevin, the sommelier, brings out a cold and creamy chardonnay.

"This is a grilled cheese with a sommelier," said Votano, after sipping.

"Well I'll take it any day of the week," said Petrillo.

We move on to an ultimate extravagant sandwich named after winning Chef Daniel Boulud called 'The Daniel."

It's smoked salmon, creme fraiche and pickled onions on a crossaint.

You can then up the glamour and the price if you add on their house caviar.

They end on the signature 'Chevre Sandwich.'

It's French goat cheese, arugula , Sardinian artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes on Italian bread.

"I truly didn't get what a gourmet sandwich is until you take it to this level. This is really a gourmet sandwich. I think I make them at home, but now I realize, not so much," Petrillo said laughing.

Chevre Miami is open six days a week from Tuesday through Sunday 10 am to 7 pm.

For more information, click here.