Apocalypse BBQ brings Miami-style barbecue to a whole new level

In the heart of Kendall Village Shopping Center, Apocalypse BBQ has found its permanent home.

Jeff Bud's journey from food truck to golf course pop-up has culminated in this impressive brick-and-mortar location that seats 190 guests eager to taste his award-winning Miami-style barbeque. The restaurant's story began five years ago during challenging times.

"2020 during the pandemic. Fun fact, that's actually why we call it Apocalypse. Apocalypse, because it was, it was the apocalypse," Bud explained.

"Q" Fans line up early to get a taste

Just weeks after opening their new location, loyal customers are already lining up on Thursday mornings before the doors open at 11 a.m.

Anthony Balboa, a BBQ fan, arrived early to secure his spot.

"I mean, this is a special place, even from the prior location," he shared. "It was wonderful food, phenomenal food, a phenomenal owner that cares about the community and just wants to give back."

The atmosphere at Apocalypse BBQ revolves around excellent food and genuine connection. Vinyl records spin on turntables, playing diverse music that celebrates fun, family, and top-tier cuisine with distinctive Miami flavor, like their popular chicken wings.

"Yeah, these guys have been on since about 5 o'clock this morning, so about five hours. Now, after six hours, we smoke them to absolute perfection. You can see that wonderful color, all that flavor. They have our cafecito rub on there," Bud pointed out.

Cooking with love

For Bud, making Apocalypse BBQ a cornerstone of the Kendall community is a personal mission.

"We're not in the food business, we're in the love business," he said. "We want this to be a spot where you're coming here, you're coming on your first date, then you're coming to propose, and then you're coming when you're married, and then you're bringing your kids and your kids [are] coming on their first date."

Bud's passion for barbecue emerged from a serious health challenge.

"I was about 22. I got diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and I was told I couldn't go out to eat anymore," he explained. "I couldn't really go to restaurants because I was immunocompromised and I said I might die and if I'm gonna die, it's not gonna be without eating more barbecue, so I'm gonna learn how to make it."

"I started cooking in my house and thankfully, I beat cancer, but I also beat the ignorance of barbecue and learned how to make really good stuff, so it became a staple," Bud continued.

The restaurant's signature kitchen sink platter showcases nearly the entire menu, featuring various smoked meats, including an impressive spare rib.

"This right here is the mightiest cut in barbecue that's the dino rib -- we source that every week straight from Jurassic Park," Bud joked.

The expansive menu includes burgers, vegetables, and even his mother-in-law's cornbread skull recipe. The smoka-fried wings with the cafecito rub are tender, tangy and terrific.

Another standout is the half-pound brisket, which is cooked for 24 hours until it's fall-off-the-bone tender.

"I'm proud of the fact that you don't need no teeth to eat my beef, right?" Bud proudly stated

For those planning to visit, the biggest tip is to arrive early.

Apocalypse BBQ opens at 11 a.m. and serves until 9 p.m., but their high-quality barbecue often sells out before closing time. For more info, visit their website at apocalypsebbq.com.