Target, Best Buy and more stores will close on Thanksgiving Day

MIAMI - It's almost time for the holiday shopping season to kick into high gear. But instead of getting an early start on Black Friday sales, several big-name stores have announced they'll be closed on Thanksgiving.

Many retailers started closing on the holiday in 2020 in order to give essential workers a break during the pandemic and reduce crowds.

Last year, Target decided it would keep stores closed on Thanksgiving permanently.

"What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard - one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests' holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours," Target CEO Brian Cornell said.

Kohl's announced that all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, just as it did for the past two years.

Best Buy also says its stores will close on Thanksgiving, and directed shoppers to its website and app instead. Walmart closed last year on Thanksgiving and will do the same this year.

Retailers closed on Thanksgiving Day

Best Buy

BJ's

Costco

JCPenney

Kohl's

REI

Sam's Club

Target

Walmart

Home Depot

Macy's

T.J. Maxx

Marshalls

HomeGoods

Publix

Malls closed on Thanksgiving Day

Aventura Mall closed Thursday, opens 8 a.m. Friday

Dadeland Mall closed Thursday, opens 6 a.m. Friday

Dolphin Mall closed Thursday, opens 8 a.m. Friday

Broward Mall closed Thursday, opens 7 a.m. Friday

Galleria Fort Lauderdale Mall closed Thursday, opens 8 a.m. Friday

Sawgrass Mills closed Thursday, opens 6 a.m. Friday