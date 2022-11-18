Target, Best Buy and more stores will close on Thanksgiving Day
MIAMI - It's almost time for the holiday shopping season to kick into high gear. But instead of getting an early start on Black Friday sales, several big-name stores have announced they'll be closed on Thanksgiving.
Many retailers started closing on the holiday in 2020 in order to give essential workers a break during the pandemic and reduce crowds.
Last year, Target decided it would keep stores closed on Thanksgiving permanently.
"What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard - one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests' holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours," Target CEO Brian Cornell said.
Kohl's announced that all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, just as it did for the past two years.
Best Buy also says its stores will close on Thanksgiving, and directed shoppers to its website and app instead. Walmart closed last year on Thanksgiving and will do the same this year.
Retailers closed on Thanksgiving Day
Best Buy
BJ's
Costco
JCPenney
Kohl's
REI
Sam's Club
Target
Walmart
Home Depot
Macy's
T.J. Maxx
Marshalls
HomeGoods
Publix
Malls closed on Thanksgiving Day
Aventura Mall closed Thursday, opens 8 a.m. Friday
Dadeland Mall closed Thursday, opens 6 a.m. Friday
Dolphin Mall closed Thursday, opens 8 a.m. Friday
Broward Mall closed Thursday, opens 7 a.m. Friday
Galleria Fort Lauderdale Mall closed Thursday, opens 8 a.m. Friday
Sawgrass Mills closed Thursday, opens 6 a.m. Friday
