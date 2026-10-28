Closing arguments end in sentencing hearing for man who killed Miami Beach tourist after taking mushrooms

Closing arguments wrapped up Wednesday in the sentencing hearing of Tamarius Blair Davis, 27, who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield in Miami Beach in 2021.

Davis confessed to taking mushrooms, grabbing a gun, and shooting at random people in South Beach.

"He continues to blame his behavior on the drugs. Dustin's mother, Lora, said it best: It was not the drug; the drug exposed the bitter roots in his heart. It gave him the courage to do what was already there," prosecutor Casey Hughes said.

Defense attorney Juan Mourin argued that Davis suffered a psychotic episode.

"He suffered a psychotic episode which detached him from reality, which created some delusional belief that he was inside a video game, which is exactly what he told police during his statement that he had been doing just before ingesting those mushrooms," Mourin said.

The last two days of proceedings brought emotional testimony from both families. On Tuesday, Davis took the stand to apologize to the Wakefield family.

"I know that I will carry this psychological agony, pain and regret, and shame with me for the rest of my life. I also know there are no words I can address to the Wakefield family that will ever begin to truly express how deeply sorry I am," Davis said.

Members of Davis' family also testified Tuesday, describing him as a kind, humble, and respectful young man whose actions while under the influence were out of character.

"He's not a monster; he did a monstrous thing, but he's not a monster. He's a loving, caring young man," said Deangela Davis, his mother.

The Wakefield family is asking the judge to impose a sentence of life in prison.

While Davis' family declined to comment after court Wednesday, Wakefield's mother spoke about accountability.

"There are consequences to the choices that you make, and law and order is real. There's no change, and it keeps happening if we don't hold people accountable for the evil that's in their heart," Lora Wakefield said.

Davis faces a minimum of 25 years in prison. The judge is scheduled to deliver the sentence Thursday at 11:30 a.m.