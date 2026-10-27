Georgia man who killed Miami Beach tourist in 2021 apologizes to victim's family at sentencing hearing

A Georgia man who killed a tourist in South Beach five years ago apologized to the victim's family in court Tuesday, taking the stand during his sentencing hearing to express remorse and blame his actions on an "irresponsible" decision to take psychedelic mushrooms.

Tamarius Davis pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder for the August 2021 fatal shooting of 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield, a Colorado man visiting Miami Beach with his wife and 1-year-old son.

"I know that I will carry the psychological agony, pain, regret and shame with me for the rest of my life," Davis testified Tuesday. "I also know there are no words I can address to the Wakefield family that will ever begin to truly express how deeply sorry I am."

Prosecutors said Davis was visiting from Georgia on Aug. 24, 2021, when he took a large amount of psychedelic mushrooms and began shooting at random people in South Beach. He approached Wakefield and fatally shot him while Wakefield was with his family.

Davis' family pleaded with the judge for mercy on his behalf, acknowledging the severity of his actions while asking for leniency.

"He's not a monster. He did a monstrous thing, but he's not a monster," his mother, Deangela Davis, said through tears.

His father, Tommy Davis, described his son — known to his family by his middle name, Blair — as an upright, God-fearing man.

"My son just killed an innocent boy who has a kid," Tommy Davis told the court. "Blair knows better than that. He wouldn't kill somebody just for recreation."

On Tuesday, Davis' sister, Brianna Davis, addressed Wakefield's family directly.

"I know nothing that I can actually say could ever make up for what you guys have gone through, for what my brother has put you all through," she said. "But I truly want you to know how deeply sorry I am."

Wakefield's family delivered impact statements on Monday during the first day of the hearing.

"This crime did not just take Dustin's life; it shattered an entire family," his mother, Lora Wakefield, told the court.

The Wakefield family is asking the judge to sentence Davis to life in prison. The sentencing hearing is set to continue Wednesday.