Family of Miami Beach tourist killed in 2021 urges life sentence for gunman: "The crime shattered an entire family"

The family and friends of Dustin Wakefield were in tears in a Miami courtroom Monday as they read victim impact statements to a judge before the sentencing of the man who killed him.

"This crime did not just take Dustin's life; it shattered an entire family," said Lora Wakefield, Dustin Wakefield's mother.

Tamarius Davis, now 27, shot and killed Wakefield on Aug. 24, 2021, while Wakefield was sitting at a restaurant with his family on Ocean Drive in South Beach. Wakefield was 21.

Prosecutors say Davis was visiting from Georgia when he took psychedelic mushrooms, got a gun, and began shooting at random people in South Beach. They say he then approached Wakefield, who was visiting from Colorado with his wife, his 1-year-old son and other relatives. Prosecutors say Davis pointed the gun at the toddler and then shot Wakefield five times. They say he was seen dancing and laughing afterward.

In May, Davis pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and child abuse.

Wakefield's loved ones described him as a hardworking, charismatic, God-fearing man of great character.

"He did the greatest sacrifice, and he's to protect and to lay his life down for his family, and that's what God did for all of us," Lora Wakefield said.

Wakefield's parents spoke to Davis directly in court.

"I forgive you, and I don't say that lightly; I forgive you," Lora Wakefield said.

"It's been said that a coward dies a thousand deaths, but a hero dies once. Every time you look in the mirror, a coward returns your stare," said Matt Wakefield, Dustin Wakefield's father.

The family is asking the judge to sentence Davis to life in prison. The hearing continues Tuesday morning.