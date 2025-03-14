Talkin Tacos is fast-casual dining featuring fresh and authentic ingredients

What began as a single food truck in Wynwood has transformed into a fast-casual phenomenon with 25 locations across the United States.

Childhood best friends Mohammad Farraj and Omar Almassalkhi were just 24 years old when they launched Talkin Tacos five years ago. Today, they employ 550 team members and have sold an astounding 16 million tacos.

"We had everything in the world to gain and nothing to lose," Farraj explained. "We brought on family and friends, and it's become this conglomerate operation that's just filled with love—and honestly, that's our growth strategy."

With nine South Florida locations and the coveted position as the official taco partner of the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, chances are you've spotted a Talkin Tacos near you.

"We started off really slow, and then day by day, we just kept working hard," Almassalkhi said. "And overnight, it just became an instant success."

Step into their North Miami location off Biscayne Boulevard and 148th Street, and you're immediately struck by the colorful, artistic atmosphere.

"We used to exist in Wynwood in a food truck, and Wynwood's all about street art," Mohammed explained. "Every single restaurant in the nation is actually done by the same artist. He's a Wynwood-based artist. This is all hand-done."

The menu features 11 taco varieties plus burritos, quesadillas, bowls and more. Everything is exceptionally fresh and authentic—as are the alcohol-free drinks. You'll get it all fast, but don't mistake it for fast food.

"When you come into Talkin Tacos, you are not walking into a fast food establishment," Farraj explained. "The food is made with love, with high-quality ingredients. For all of that, from an affordability standpoint, I think we fit exactly where we need to be. Our average price point per meal is $13.99."

A newly rolled out kids menu runs from $7-9 per child, making it an affordable family option.

Their flagship offering is the OG—the only taco served on their original food truck. The tender and delicious beef berry taco features meat braised daily for 12 hours, served on a corn tortilla with Chihuahua cheese, onions and cilantro.

"They're all 2-bite tacos," joked Almassalkhi, though the generous portions might suggest otherwise.

The menu also includes the Bang Bang Shrimp tacos—featuring fried or grilled shrimp, spicy mayo, lettuce, pickled onions and cilantro.

For those with a heartier appetite, the Supreme Crunch Wrap delivers. This fully loaded flour tortilla is packed with layers of flavor while maintaining the tenderness of the meat. The ultimate Mexican sandwich.

And don't miss their house guacamole—creamy, chunky, citrusy and utterly delicious.

What makes Talkin Tacos especially unique? "All of our restaurants actually close at 2 a.m., so it's a party every single night," Almassalkhi reveals. From a humble food truck to a taco empire that never sleeps—this is one Miami success story that keeps on rolling.

For more info and locations, visit talkintacos.net.