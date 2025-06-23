Suspicious package prompts evacuation at Miami-Dade Government Center, disrupts rail service

A suspicious package discovered Monday morning at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Downtown Miami led to the evacuation of the building and surrounding area, along with major disruptions to public transit service, according to authorities.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said deputies were alerted to the package around 9:20 a.m. at the government complex located at 111 NW First St. The department's bomb squad is on scene to investigate.

Miami-Dade transit delays, station closures

As a precaution, all Metromover service remains suspended. Metrorail is running modified service:

Southbound trains are turning around at Culmer Station.

Northbound trains are turning around at Brickell Station.

Government Center Station is closed until further notice.

Miami-Dade Transit said shuttle buses are being provided to help affected riders continue their trips, and riders should expect delays and allow extra travel time.

No further details about the suspicious package or any potential threat have been released. The sheriff's office said updates will be shared as the investigation continues.