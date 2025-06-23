Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspicious package prompts evacuation at Miami-Dade Government Center, disrupts rail service

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

A suspicious package discovered Monday morning at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Downtown Miami led to the evacuation of the building and surrounding area, along with major disruptions to public transit service, according to authorities.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said deputies were alerted to the package around 9:20 a.m. at the government complex located at 111 NW First St. The department's bomb squad is on scene to investigate.

Miami-Dade transit delays, station closures

As a precaution, all Metromover service remains suspended. Metrorail is running modified service:

  • Southbound trains are turning around at Culmer Station.

  • Northbound trains are turning around at Brickell Station.

  • Government Center Station is closed until further notice.

Miami-Dade Transit said shuttle buses are being provided to help affected riders continue their trips, and riders should expect delays and allow extra travel time.

No further details about the suspicious package or any potential threat have been released. The sheriff's office said updates will be shared as the investigation continues.

CBS Miami Team

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.