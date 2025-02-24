Suspected package thief nabbed in Coral Gables, linked to 15 cases, police say

A man accused of stealing packages from porches across Coral Gables has been arrested after police linked him to at least 15 thefts in the past month.

Mario Sobalvarro faces felony burglary and theft charges after officers from the Coral Gables Police Department's Crime Suppression Team tracked him down Friday.

Police said he was driving a Chevy Equinox with an illuminated "Uber" rideshare sign on the dashboard when they took him into custody.

Investigators say Ring doorbell footage captured Sobalvarro stealing packages, including one containing a $60 skirt on Presidents Day. He was also caught on camera taking a package from another home just a block away, police said.

For victims like homeowner Danny Catania, the arrest brought relief.

"It's annoying, as it would be for anybody," Catania said. "The most recent package taken from me was a set of noise-canceling headphones for a newborn. We have a one-month-old baby girl; she needed those."

With Sobalvarro in custody, Coral Gables police say they are stepping up patrols to deter further package thefts.

"To see them catching people that are actually stealing things essentially red-handed is great," Catania said.