Suspect in deadly Brickell stabbing fell to his death, Miami police say

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
A man suspected in a deadly stabbing at Brickell high-rise over the weekend, fell to his death at a construction site across the street, according to Miami police. 

Police said they don't know if it was intentional or accidental.

Miami Police said they were called to the Icon Residences at 485 Brickell Avenue on Sunday just after 2 a.m. after a report of a man having been stabbed. They said when they arrived, they found a man dead inside an apartment on the 34th floor.

Surveillance tape showed one man fleeing, according to police, who said his body was discovered in the building under construction across the street.

"We are totally clueless as to why this happened and that is part of the investigation because of what leaked or this and there was no party going on and there was not a large group," Miami Police Officer Mike Vega said on Sunday.

Police have not released the name of either man or said if the two men knew each other.  

