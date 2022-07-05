Suspect arrested in two Fort Lauderdale robberies, suspected of additional robberies in county

MIAMI - Fort Lauderdale police have arrested a man suspected of two robberies in the West Davie Boulevard corridor.

William Wimberly, 28, has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and robbery with a firearm.

Police say he could be facing more charges because he's now a suspect in several additional robberies in Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, and unincorporated parts of the county.

The first robbery for which he's charged happened on the morning of May 29 in the 1700 block of SW 35th Avenue. He's accused of stealing a necklace from a woman who suffered minor injuries. He fled on a red scooter.

On June 12th, he is also accused of attacking a woman in a shopping plaza in the 3200 block of West Davie Boulevard. The assault was caught on security video.

The woman said he was trying to steal her purse.

She said he first pointed a gun at her and then hit her with it. Video shows the man punching and kicking the woman repeatedly in the face, stomach, and back before dragging her to the parking lot. He then fled on a red scooter.

The woman, who was seriously injured, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.