Police release sketch of suspect wanted in two Fort Lauderdale robberies

FORT LAUDERDALE - Police have released a sketch of a suspect wanted for two violent robberies along the West Davie Boulevard corridor.

The first happened on Sunday, May 29th, just before 9 a.m.

According to police, the suspect forcibly snatched a necklace from a woman's neck in the 1700 block of Southwest 35th Avenue. He then took off on a red scooter. The woman suffered minor injuries.

The second robbery happened on Sunday, June 12, around 5:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Davie Boulevard. The suspect pulled a gun and demanded a woman's purse. He then attacked her, dragged her, and hit her with the gun. He then fled on a red scooter.

Fort Lauderdale robbery on W Davie Blvd. (Fort Lauderdale Police)

The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Anyone with information regarding these attacks is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).