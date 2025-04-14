Video shows Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting man after domestic violence 911 call

Surveillance video from a fatal shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade on Sunday shows the moment a sheriff's deputy fired multiple rounds at a man during a domestic violence call.

The surveillance camera was situated at a house across the street from the home where the call was made to 911.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a call around 6:40 p.m. from a woman inside a home near SW 132nd Terrace and 130th Ave. in Three Lakes, just west of Kendall, regarding a fight involving weapons.

A 911 call and surveillance video of the incident

MDSO said that the woman called 911 but got caught up in a physical altercation with her husband and could not talk on the phone. However, the dispatcher listened to what was happening on the other line and realized that the husband was armed.

The video showed the moment a deputy told the man to get out of the car. He then asked the man if he had guns and the man said "yes." The woman was still inside the house.

According to MDSO, the husband drew a weapon on the deputy, prompting the law enforcement officer to fire his weapon.

Several rounds of gunfire were heard in the video, followed by the deputy telling the man to not touch the gun again.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died. MDSO said the deputy was not injured.

MDSO said that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.