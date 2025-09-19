Surveillance video captures stabbing incident at Miami Beach senior living facility

Surveillance video from inside Rebecca Towers, a senior living facility in Miami Beach, shows the moments leading up to a stabbing that left a building manager hospitalized and an 83-year-old man facing attempted murder charges.

Surveillance video shows attack

The video shows 83-year-old John Gula standing with a woman believed to be his girlfriend while speaking to someone off camera. Police say that person was one of the managers of the building.

Moments later, the footage shows Gula stabbing the woman. The two struggle briefly before the victim walks down the hallway with Gula following behind her. He eventually stops as she continues down the hall.

Resident heard screams

When the incident happened, resident Maria del Carmen Alonso was inside her apartment.

"I was inside here, and I heard some screams." Alonso said.

Alonso said she heard a woman screaming in the hallway that she had been attacked. Surveillance video shows the victim, who had just been stabbed, walking toward Alonso's apartment.

"Come here, come in." Alonso said.

She recalled pulling the victim inside.

"I held her hands just like this," Alonso said.

"She passed out right here," Alonso added.

Police: Attack followed failed inspection

According to Miami Beach police, the stabbing happened Aug. 4 just outside Gula's apartment on the 10th floor. Investigators said one of the building managers had gone there to speak with him about a failed inspection of his unit when Gula attacked her with a knife.

The victim was transported to Ryder Trauma Center. Gula was arrested at the scene.

Victim recovering, suspect charged

Residents say the victim is now at home recovering.

Gula has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, police said.