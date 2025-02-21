Videos capture repeated car break-in attempts in Miami-Dade neighborhood

Residents in the Miami-Dade neighborhood of Westchester said they have had enough after months of strangers attempting to break into their cars in the early morning hours.

Surveillance footage captured multiple incidents, fueling anxiety in the neighborhood.

One such incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Feb. 2, when a man in a hoodie was caught on a Ring camera trying to open two car doors.

"The light inside of the car, checking the car inside," said Yuri, a homeowner who shared the video.

He worries about what happens when he's asleep, relying solely on his Ring camera for alerts.

"The scariest part? Next time, when they cannot find [anything], he breaks the car," he said.

Pattern of theft and vandalism

Another Ring post from the same night, less than two miles from Yuri's home, showed a man entering a car with a backpack and leaving with a white bag just two minutes later.

Additional footage from a neighbor's camera captured a different man in a black sweatshirt attempting to open cars while another individual followed, carrying a backpack and a white bag.

Residents said the issue extends beyond car break-ins.

"Every other morning… all the mailboxes from here for the next two or three blocks are open," said one resident, who wished to remain anonymous. "We've seen gentlemen on camera riding bicycles, opening mailboxes."

Calls for increased security

Frustrated homeowners are now pushing for increased security measures.

"I would like to have security around here," said a resident named Maggie. "We should get a petition for people to sign to put a security guard in the front."

A more recent Ring post from Feb. 20 showed people in sweatshirts approaching cars and trying to open them.

CBS News Miami has confirmed at least one report was submitted to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Officials have not yet responded to inquiries about additional complaints or an active investigation.