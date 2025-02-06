Sunrise condo owners crowdfund after HOA board resigns, leaving bills unpaid

SUNRISE - When the entire homeowners association (HOA) board at Grenadier Lakes at Welleby abruptly resigned, dozens of condo owners were left in financial limbo, forced to pay twice for insurance because state law delayed the election of new leadership.

With no board in place to authorize payments, the community's insurance provider demanded more than $20,000 by Friday.

Though residents' HOA dues are meant to cover such expenses, the lack of an authorized board meant no one could access the funds to pay the bill.

"Payment has not been made in two months," said Marlon Bryan, an attorney representing the condo owners. "Right now, we're in flux until somebody tells us what to do."

Florida law mandates a 30-day waiting period before condo owners can elect a new board—a delay Bryan says leaves residents in an unfair bind.

"That 30 days is an eternity for them at this point," he said. "The legislature needs to take a look at whether this needs to be amended. This is a perfect example of where the delay does not work."

Rather than risk losing coverage, residents took matters into their own hands.

In less than 24 hours, they crowdfunded enough money to cover the bill, every dollar coming from within their own community.

"It just shows the resilience of our community," said condo owner AJ Phillips.

But the crisis isn't over.

February's payment is still due, and residents have launched an online fundraiser to help.

Meanwhile, Bryan has filed an emergency motion asking a judge to grant condo owners temporary powers to elect a board that can access HOA funds and cover essential expenses.

"We want to take control of the board so we can make this property the best it can be," said resident Keith Tannenbaum, who helped lead the fundraising effort.

Residents hope new leadership will bring stability and transparency to their community's management.

Florida State Sen. Rosalind Osgood recently toured the complex, and Phillips is optimistic she will push for legislative changes.

"We're hoping she reaches out to her colleagues and uses us - unfortunately - as Exhibit A to make some changes to the law," he said.