Sunrise condo owners in limbo amid $4.5 million assessment controversy

MIAMI - A state senator has accused engineers hired by a homeowners association of causing unnecessary panic after inspection reports labeled several condo buildings in Sunrise as "unsafe," nearly leading to evacuations.

The Grenadier Lakes at Welleby Homeowners Association had an independent engineer evaluate the property, prompting City of Sunrise staff on Friday to issue "unsafe building" notices for multiple units.

Homeowners were warned they might need to temporarily evacuate unless contractors addressed structural issues by Monday at noon.

By Saturday, contractors had reinforced stairways and balconies deemed problematic, allowing the city to lift the warnings and for residents to remain in their homes.

"I think the engineer, in an effort to expedite things, used language in his letter that was very strong and set off this false alarm," said State Senator Dr. Rosalind Osgood, who represents Florida's District 32.



Residents question HOA leadership

CBS News Miami reached out to the homeowners association and its management team for comment but received no response. The HOA, however, canceled a Wednesday meeting where residents anticipated a vote on a $4.5 million assessment to cover structural and electrical repairs.

For Mercy and Gilberto Martinez, who have lived in their condo for 15 years, the situation raises serious concerns. The same contractor involved in the recent emergency was hired two years ago to fix leaking roofs through a $3 million assessment, residents said.

The couple claims their ceiling was removed and covered with plastic after crews found mold, but the repair remains unfinished seven months later.

"I can't continuously live this way," said Mercy Martinez.

Neighbor Claudia Foreo echoed their frustration: "The situation is getting worse and worse, but it was bad from the beginning."



Calls for legislative action

Senator Osgood expressed disappointment over the lack of legislative focus on condo association issues, especially as homeowners across Florida face soaring assessments and repair delays.

"It's very dissatisfying. It's almost heart-wrenching that we would come to a special session at a time when our state is in a crisis related to property insurance, condo association assessments and all the laws we have with associations - and nothing is on the agenda," Osgood said.

Residents are calling for greater oversight of condo boards and contractors to prevent further mismanagement and delays as uncertainty lingers over the future of their homes.