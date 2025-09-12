Watch CBS News
Sunny Isles Beach man pleads guilty to child abuse for incident caught on video

Mauricio Maldonado
A man who was caught on surveillance video abusing his 2½-year-old daughter at a Sunny Isles Beach condo back in May has changed his plea to guilty. 

Andrei Sevastianov, 37, accused of aggravated child abuse, was sentenced to 90 days in the Dade County Jail with credit for time served, according to court records.

Incident details

On May 20, 2025, at around 8:40 p.m., Sunny Isles Beach police officers responded to a local condo following an anonymous tip about possible child abuse, according to the arrest report.

When officers got to the location, police reviewed the surveillance video, which revealed evidence of aggravated child abuse, the report stated.

The victim was transported to a local children's hospital for treatment.

Arrest and charges

When officers attempted to take Sevastianov into custody, he resisted with violence, the arrest report noted.

He was ultimately arrested without further incident and charged with three counts of aggravated child abuse causing great bodily harm, five counts of child abuse without great bodily harm and one count of resisting arrest with violence.

Sevastianov was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK), police said.

In addition to the 90-day sentence, Sevastianov faces two years of community control, five years of probation and must complete anger management and parenting courses, court records show.

He is also required to comply with all Department of Children and Families conditions and have no "harmful contact" with the victim, according to the court's ruling.

