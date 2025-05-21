Father caught on video abusing 2-year-old daughter in Sunny Isles Beach held without bond, authorities say

A man arrested in Sunny Isles Beach for allegedly abusing his 2-year-old daughter made his first court appearance Wednesday, as authorities provided a deeper account of what they described as "incomprehensible" behavior captured on surveillance video.

Judge orders no contact; father held without bond

Andrei Sevastianov appeared before Miami-Dade County Judge Mindy Glazer, who found probable cause and ordered him held without bond. She issued a no-contact order with the child and granted one-time access to the condo to collect his belongings.

Sevastianov, speaking through an interpreter, told the judge, "We are tourists" and mentioned they had a flight scheduled for June 12th. His next court hearing is set for Thursday.

Sunny Isles Beach Police spokesman Sgt. Brian Schnell confirmed there had been no prior police calls to the family's unit.

CBS News Miami reached out to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, where the girl is being treated. Hospital officials declined to comment due to the active investigation.

Anonymous tip leads to shocking discovery

The investigation began after an anonymous tipster urged authorities to review surveillance footage from the La Perla condominium at 16699 Collins Avenue.

"Basically, a 2-and-a-half-year-old child was manhandled, for lack of a better word, by her father. Her hair was pulled, her arm was yanked on, she was kicked, dropped, just things that you don't expect to see happen to a child, especially at the hands of someone that they trust most in the world, their father," Schnell said.

Police: Violence began poolside and continued inside

Schnell said, "Her hair was pulled. Her arm was yanked. She was kicked and she was dropped. He acknowledged doing it but did not give a reason. What he said was the video did tell the whole story."

"This is a combination of sadness and true anger with somebody that would treat a loved one or a child in this manner. I have seen someone treat dogs this way and you are outraged but to treat a defenseless, innocent child like this is incomprehensible for lack of a better word," Schnell said.

"This all started at poolside where you see the father is extremely rough with her and yanking her hair. When he enters the building you see him dropping her on the floor and kicking her on the side," he added.

Surveillance footage shows series of violent acts

Video allegedly shows Sevastianov and his daughter at the pool area.

At one point, police say he wrapped a towel around her neck and appeared to tighten it. The girl is seen flailing her arms before he lets go, turns her to face him, grabs her hair, and slams her head into his shoulder.

"The defendant then begins to walk inside of the lobby, carrying the victim. As he was walking in the door, he drops the victim from chest height, and knees her on the way down as she hits the floor. The defendant then kicks her on the right side of her head," the arrest report states.

Police describe continued abuse in lobby

Once inside, authorities say Sevastianov dragged the girl up by her hair as they moved toward the elevator. When she collapsed, he allegedly picked her up and shook her violently.

"The defendant picks up the victim and violently shakes her causing her head to uncontrollably snap back and forth several times," according to the report.

While waiting for the elevator, he is seen wrapping her tightly in a towel as she kicks her legs.

"The defendant then backs into the wall slamming her into it, pinning her between the wall and his back. The defendant then whips her around to the front, letting her fall to the floor. The two then leave out of camera view," the report continues.

Child hospitalized; father faces multiple charges

Police said Sevastianov was taken into custody after a confrontation in which he resisted arrest. His daughter was transported to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital for evaluation by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

During questioning, he told investigators the girl was throwing a tantrum and refused to listen.

Sevastianov is facing charges of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm, child abuse, and resisting arrest with violence.