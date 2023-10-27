Students to benefit from state-of-the-art music, media studio at Gwen Cherry Park

MIAMI - History was made Friday at Gwen Cherry Park when they cut the ribbon for the brand-new Papa Keith music and media studio.

Janeisha Goggins, 17, was one of the first to try out the brand-new state-of-the-art studio.

It's 1,000 square feet equipped with the latest technology for students to learn, create and publish original music, podcasts radio broadcasts and video content.

"When I'm in a bad mood, music calms me down," she says.

It's music to the ears of Caleb Alcime, who is with the nonprofit 'Guitars over Guns,' one of the sponsors of the program.

They offer free music lessons at Miami-Dade schools and will be an integral part of bringing music to the lives of children in the community.

Alcime began free drum lessons when he was 14 and never left.

"Where words fail music speaks... Music saved my life," he says.

Guitars over Guns taught 12-year-old Anaiis Dupoux the guitar, rounding out her vocals.

"Music makes me happy. Gives me joy. I'd go crazy without it," she says.

"We are increasingly embracing the idea parks can be more than athletics," says Commissioner Oliver Gilbert.