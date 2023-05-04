Stranahan High School evacuated due to bomb threat
MIAMI - Fort Lauderdale police evacuated Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale Thursday afternoon due to a bomb threat.
Police are investigating the threat that was called in to them.
Parents have been notified that students were being dismissed from the school's football field.
The school is located in the 1800 block of SW 5th Place.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
