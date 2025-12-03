Watch CBS News
Several Fort Lauderdale high school students taken to hospital after ingesting edible marijuana, officials say

Steven Yablonski
Several high school students in Fort Lauderdale were taken to a local hospital after officials say they ingested edible marijuana known as "gummies" on Wednesday, according to officials.

According to Broward County Public Schools, several students were involved in the incident at Stranahan High School, and five of them were taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

However, officials with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said only four students were taken to a hospital.

No other information was immediately available and the incident remains under investigation.

