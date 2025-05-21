Watch CBS News
Local News

Stranahan High in Fort Lauderdale on lockdown after threat made, police say

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
Read Full Bio
John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale on lockdown after threat reported
Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale on lockdown after threat reported 00:22

Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale has been placed on a precautionary lockdown after a threat was made, according to police. 

According to police, a school resource officer received a threat about the school at 1800 SW 5 Place. 

Additional officers were sent to the school to assist in the investigation.

"Threat came into law enforcement. School is on lockdown as a precaution. Currently no weapons found," John Sullivan, the school district spokesman, said in a statement. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.