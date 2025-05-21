Stranahan High in Fort Lauderdale on lockdown after threat made, police say
Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale has been placed on a precautionary lockdown after a threat was made, according to police.
According to police, a school resource officer received a threat about the school at 1800 SW 5 Place.
Additional officers were sent to the school to assist in the investigation.
"Threat came into law enforcement. School is on lockdown as a precaution. Currently no weapons found," John Sullivan, the school district spokesman, said in a statement.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.