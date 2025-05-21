Stranahan High in Fort Lauderdale on lockdown after threat made, police say

Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale on lockdown after threat reported

Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale on lockdown after threat reported

Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale on lockdown after threat reported

Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale has been placed on a precautionary lockdown after a threat was made, according to police.

According to police, a school resource officer received a threat about the school at 1800 SW 5 Place.

Additional officers were sent to the school to assist in the investigation.

"Threat came into law enforcement. School is on lockdown as a precaution. Currently no weapons found," John Sullivan, the school district spokesman, said in a statement.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.