Storms possible Tuesday evening before cooler air arrives overnight

By CBS Miami Team

Forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 18: Cool front on the way
MIAMI -- Sunshine and spotty showers are in the Tuesday weather forecast for South Florida ahead of a cold front that will bring the coolest weather to the region since April.

CBS 4 NEXT weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said storms could be possible during the evening commute home.

"It will be quiet in the morning but around 5 or 6 p.m. the storms will roll in," she said. "Keep the umbrellas handy.

The 4-day forecast for South Florida, which will see cooler air over the next few days. NEXT Weather

There is a 60 percent chance of rain Tuesday, when temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s. Lows are expected to dip only to the upper 70s.

An approaching cold front is expected to arrive Tuesday, which will also shift winds to the north and drop the high temperature only to the upper 70s on Wednesday.

Cooler conditions will occur Thursday.. 

First published on October 18, 2022 / 7:05 AM

