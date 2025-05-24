Storm-toppled plane crushes worker during towing attempt at Fort Lauderdale airport

A worker was seriously injured Saturday while helping upright a storm-damaged aircraft inside a hangar at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE), fire officials said.

The small plane was flipped by Friday's storms

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the incident happened just after 12 p.m. as a towing company attempted to upright a plane that had flipped during Friday's fast-moving thunderstorm.

As the plane was being lifted, one of its wings came down on a worker, causing serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center. Authorities said he did not lose consciousness.

The aircraft had been one of several damaged by the severe weather that swept through Broward County Friday evening.

Friday storms cause widespread damage across Broward

The storm system that set the stage for Saturday's accident left a trail of destruction across southern Broward.

In Miramar, winds toppled fences and power lines, hurled debris across neighborhoods, and damaged homes. Residents described terrifying moments as the storm intensified with little warning.

"As that happens, you just see wind and I start telling [the kids] to get inside and get away from the windows," said Joana Klaiss, whose home security camera captured her ushering her children to safety as debris flew past their windows.

Multiple planes damaged at North Perry Airport

In Pembroke Pines, the same storm system damaged multiple aircraft at North Perry Airport, forcing an emergency closure of the facility until Saturday morning. Officials with the Broward County Aviation Department said the damage assessment was ongoing.

"Several aircraft were severely damaged," said Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport spokesperson Arlene Satchell. "As a result, HWO is closed until 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 24 to allow the Broward County Aviation Department to continue an initial damage assessment at our general aviation airport."

Hail, strong gusts and power outages across Broward

Elsewhere in the county, residents experienced hail, power outages, and extremely limited visibility during the peak of the storm.

"It felt like a mini hurricane," said Pembroke Pines resident Wendy Gomez, who reported hail, flickering lights and gusts strong enough to bring down tree limbs.

Florida Power & Light crews worked through the evening to assess damage and restore electricity to affected areas.

Recovery underway as crews respond to aftermath

The incident at FXE highlights ongoing recovery efforts following the storm's impact.

Authorities have not released the injured worker's identity or the name of the towing company involved.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed whether the storm system produced a tornado, but investigations into storm intensity and damage remain underway.

South Florida is under a new NEXT Weather Alert Day this Saturday as the region braces for the potential of isolated strong storms.