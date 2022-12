Stores, malls closing early on Christmas Eve

MIAMI - It's almost time for the holiday shopping season to wind down.

Christmas is this Sunday and many stores and malls will be closing early on Christmas Eve.

Here's a look at some popular retailers:

Best Buy

Saturday - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday - Closed

BJ's

Saturday - 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

Sunday - Closed

Costco

Saturday - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday - Closed

Dillard's

Saturday - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday - Closed

Home Depot

Saturday - 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday - Closed

Kohl's

Saturday - traditionally close doors at 6 p.m.

Sunday - closed

Macy's

Saturday - traditionally close doors at 6 p.m.

Sunday - Closed

Old Navy

Saturday - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday - Closed

Publix

Saturday - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday - Closed

Target

Saturday - most stores will close at 8 p.m.

Sunday - Closed

Trader Joe's

Saturday - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday - Closed

Walmart

Saturday - 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday - Closed

Winn-Dixie

Saturday - closes at 9 p.m.

Sunday - Closed

Malls

Aventura Mall

Saturday - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m

Sunday - Closed

Dadeland Mall

Saturday - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m

Sunday - Closed

Dolphin Mall

Saturday - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m

Sunday - Closed

Broward Mall

Saturday - closes at 6 p.m.

Sunday - Closed

Galleria Fort Lauderdale Mall

Saturday - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday - Closed

Sawgrass Mills

Saturday - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday - Closed