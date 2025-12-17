Man accused of stealing Ferrari, crashing after wild chase in Brickell claims he's innocent

The man accused of stealing a Ferrari and leading police on a chase before crashing in Brickell is out of jail on bond Wednesday night.

Deshawn Prendergast, 28, walked out of Turner Guilford Knight Correction Center and immediately claimed his innocence, saying he was never in the stolen car.

"I'm innocent. I can talk to y'all. I ain't got no problem. I'm innocent. You see, I'm out right," he said.

Prendergast, wearing an orange hoodie, had bandages between his eyes.

Deshawn Prendergast. Miami-Dade Corrections

When asked about the number of charges against him for allegedly stealing the Ferrari early Tuesday morning, he said, "If you want me to give you the real answer, the charges are bull***."

Prendergast was released on a $5,650 bond. He got into a black SUV and left.

What happened during his first court appearance

Hours earlier, Prendergast appeared before a Miami-Dade judge for a bond hearing after being charged with grand theft, fleeing and eluding police, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.

These charges stem from when Prendergast allegedly stole a Ferrari, which was caught on camera.

Miami Police in Brickell spotted the Ferrari, which was reported stolen out of Miami Beach.

According to the arrest affidavit, Prendergast allegedly crashed into a police car, then plowed into a utility pole, blowing up a transformer.

Police said the defendant took off on foot, wearing an orange hoodie.

They said he was wearing the same hoodie when they found him hiding in a nearby apartment building.

"I was never in no Ferrari. They didn't have me in no Ferrari," Prendergast said.

He claimed the injuries to his forehead stem from a fight he had with his girlfriend.

According to the arrest report, he told police his girlfriend caught him cheating and hit him with her iPhone, causing cuts to his face.