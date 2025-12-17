Man accused of stealing Ferrari, violently crashing into Miami utility pole due in court

The man accused of stealing a Ferrari and then crashing into a police cruiser and utility pole in Brickell is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Deshawn Prendergast, 28, is now in jail after being released from a hospital after getting injured in the violent crash.

Deshawn Prendergast. Miami-Dade Corrections

The Ferrari's owner said the vehicle was stolen after a car wrap company hired someone to transport the car to a warehouse, and somewhere along the way it was stolen.

Investigators said police spotted the Ferrari and tried to pull Prendergast over.

Police said Prendergast tried to flee but ended up hitting a police cruiser and then violently crashed into a utility pole, snapping it in half as sparks went flying.

Investigators said they found Prendergast a block away from the scene, adding that videos from nearby buildings showed that he matched the description of the person from the crash scene.

Dramatic Brickell crash caught on video

The incident that took place early Tuesday morning was caught on video.

In the video that was shared by a CBS News Miami viewer, you can hear the screech of tires and a car speeding up off camera.

Moments later, you can see the stolen Ferrari slam into the utility pole, snapping it in half as it slices through the vehicle.

The vehicle then comes to a rest nearby, and a bright flash can be seen as sparks shoot out in all directions.

A police car is then seen moving into the frame and the video stops.