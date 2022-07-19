CBS4's Steve Goldstein tackles the questions surrounding Dolphins ahead of full training camp

MIAMI – The Mike McDaniel era starts next week on the field. Sure, the new Dolphins coach has been around for months, but day one of full training camp is a week away. There will be much intrigue in watching the offense with a new system and so many new players. And many questions to be answered... Here are a few of them:

How much will McDaniel play veterans in the preseason games?

The thought for many of those players is not much. But there is a brand-new offense. The Dolphins do have four practices against other teams, two each versus Tampa Bay and Philadelphia.

When will the offensive line get set and how will it look?

We know that free agents Terron Armstead and Conner Williams will be starters. Figure 99.9% Robert Hunt is on the right side. It's a solid assumption that Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson will be the other starters, but it's still TBD.

Who will win the running back battle?

Three experienced former starters have been brought in. Who adjusts well and is effective in the new offense will make the coaching decisions for touches and roster spots.

Is Mike Gesicki up for the challenge?

We know number 88 is one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the NFL. In McDaniel's scheme, the tight end is called upon to block more than Gesicki did in the past. He was all in during offseason practices, doing what was asked. But will another tight end take some snaps away to block more often? Will Gesicki line up in the slot more often?

Is the biggest Q still in QB?

The big, big, big (keep repeating) one is at quarterback. Can Tua Tagovailoa make the leap in year three to be a top half of the league quarterback? This could be the year he quiets the skeptics and emerges as a quarterback that can win big. He has all the pieces around him to lead an explosive offense. More than mostly everything else, his play will determine the team's fate. There will be eyes on Tua from day one with a likely over-the-top analysis of his every move throughout camp. It's go time!