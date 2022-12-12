CBS4's Steve Goldstein on how the Dolphins came up empty out west

MIAMI - The promise of California dreams turned into a football wasteland for the Dolphins. They lost both games, the last in Los Angeles to the Chargers. The offense simply didn't play to the high standard it set all season and ultimately it cost them.

Heading Home

The Dolphins will spend a few days in South Florida then head up to Buffalo for Saturday night's game, the third consecutive on the road. It's a tough schedule made tougher by the two losses out west.

Tua Off

After the season he's had it was stunning to see Tua Tagovailoa throw inaccurate passes and lead a struggling offense. Mike McDaniel will have to deeply dissect what's going wrong with the offense. Perhaps the Niners and Chargers just did a good job of game planning and executing but it seems the lack of offense goes deeper than that.

Tyreek Still Stars

Despite being slowed by an ankle injury Tyreek Hill still found a way to score the team's only two touchdowns.

4 to Go

Before the season fans would've gladly taken an 8-5 record with a month left in the season. Now, with three divisional games remaining, and two on the road, it's crunch time, particularly for the offense. A double-digit win season and playoff spot would be a nice step forward.

CBS4 is your official home of the Miami Dolphins.