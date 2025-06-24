Stanley Cup surprise visit delights children at Boca Raton autism center

The Stanley Cup made an unannounced appearance Tuesday morning at the ABA Centers of Florida's autism care clinic in Boca Raton, drawing smiles and cheers from children and families.

Escorted by Florida Panthers mascots Stanley C. Panther and Viktor E. Rat, the iconic trophy arrived to a crowd of young onlookers, many experiencing professional sports for the first time.

The visit was part of a larger celebration blending sports, art and community for a cause.

Children on the spectrum add their mark

The event also served as the unveiling of the center's "Panthers on the Prowl" statues: Three large panther sculptures initially conceptualized by emerging artist Madison Barnett and finished by children receiving therapy at the clinic.

The collaborative artworks were designed in support of the American Cancer Society and funded in part by Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito and his wife, Julie.

Kids on the spectrum were invited to add their own colorful touches to the statues as the Panthers mascots looked on.

A message of inclusion and empowerment

The goal, according to organizers, was to bring art and sport into a therapeutic space while celebrating neurodiversity and raising cancer awareness.

The initiative aimed to inspire creativity and compassion, while reinforcing the clinic's commitment to inclusion and community support.

For the children in attendance, it was an unforgettable chance to interact with NHL mascots, express themselves through art and come face-to-face with the Stanley Cup.