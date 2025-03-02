Stanley Cup champion Panthers make bold Seth Jones trade to defend their title

What started as a routine weekend home game for the Florida Panthers quickly turned into a whirlwind of major news.

On Saturday night, superstar Matthew Tkachuk was placed on long-term injured reserve after sustaining an injury in the Four Nations Faceoff tournament. Then, following their victory over the Calgary Flames, the Panthers made a blockbuster trade ahead of Friday's 3 p.m. trade deadline, reinforcing their blue line by acquiring 30-year-old defenseman Seth Jones from the Chicago Blackhawks.

As the reigning Stanley Cup champions and two-time defending Eastern Conference champions, the Panthers remain aggressive in their pursuit of back-to-back titles—one of the most challenging feats in professional sports. This move isn't just about this season, though; Jones has five years remaining on his contract, making him a long-term addition to the team's core.

Matthew Tkachuk injury update: Will he be ready for the playoffs?

The good news for Panthers fans: Tkachuk is expected to be fully recovered by the time the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin in late April. Because he was placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), he must miss at least 10 games or 24 days from his last appearance. However, he is eligible to return well before the postseason.

A key advantage of Tkachuk's LTIR designation is that it allows the Panthers to temporarily exceed the salary cap while he is off the roster. This means the team could make additional high-impact trades before the deadline, bolstering their lineup for a deep playoff run with both new acquisitions and Tkachuk back in action.

Panthers land Seth Jones in blockbuster trade

General Manager Bill Zito has built a reputation for acquiring elite players who, for various reasons, weren't thriving with their previous teams. He has repeatedly used a combination of future draft picks and young talent to land stars like Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, and Sam Bennett—moves that have turned the Panthers into an NHL powerhouse.

This time, Zito pulled off another major deal, trading 2019 first-round pick and backup goalie Spencer Knight, along with a future first-round selection in 2026 or 2027, to acquire Jones from the Blackhawks. Once again, the Panthers managed to add a high-caliber player without disrupting their core lineup.

Notably, Jones had control over where he could be traded—just like Tkachuk did when he was dealt to Florida. The fact that the Panthers continue to be a preferred destination for elite players speaks volumes about the franchise's reputation and championship aspirations.

What Seth Jones brings to the Panthers

The Panthers selected Aleksander Barkov second overall in the 2013 NHL Draft, just two spots before the Nashville Predators picked Seth Jones at No. 4. Now, more than a decade later, their careers have converged in South Florida.

At 6-foot-4, Jones is a skilled offensive defenseman who skates well and possesses the size and reach to thrive in the Panthers' aggressive system. His best years came in Columbus, where Zito was part of the front office and Sergei Bobrovsky was his goaltender, meaning Florida already has a deep understanding of his strengths.

Jones' tenure in Chicago was challenging, as he was often left to carry the defensive load on a rebuilding team. Despite that, he has been one of the NHL's top-performing blueliners this season, ranking among the league leaders in power-play goals and points by defensemen. Now, he'll get the opportunity to quarterback a power play alongside stars like Tkachuk, Barkov, and Reinhart—each of whom is signed for at least the next five years. Given the Panthers' track record of revitalizing talented players, Jones could be in line for a major resurgence.

How Jones fits into the Panthers' defensive pairings

With the team likely keeping its top defensive duo of Gustav Forsling and Aaron Ekblad intact, Jones is expected to step into the role previously occupied by Brandon Montour, playing on the right side next to shutdown defenseman Niko Mikkola.

The move also allows Florida to optimize its depth. Dmitry Kulikov, who admirably stepped up in a top-four role this season, can now return to his more natural spot, strengthening the Panthers' overall defensive structure.

Breaking down the trade details

Spencer Knight had one year remaining on his contract after this season, while Jones is under contract for five more years at an annual cap hit of $9.5 million. However, the Blackhawks have agreed to retain a portion of his salary, meaning Florida will pay Jones approximately $7 million per season.

This acquisition further solidifies the Panthers' commitment to contending for multiple championships. With a deep, talented roster and an aggressive front office, Florida is once again proving they are all-in on defending their Stanley Cup title.