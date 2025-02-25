Panthers eye playoff push amid Tkachuk injury, Stanley Cup Final rematch looming

With star Matthew Tkachuk's injury taking all the hockey headlines in South Florida, the Panthers are back on the ice and playing their final game outside of the Eastern Time Zone Tuesday night in Nashville.

With many games remaining in the Atlantic Division, including three against Toronto, the division title and playoff seeding will be decided in the numerous head-to-head matchups.

For now, the Panthers look to snap back after a rare 2025 home loss Saturday, a 2-1 Seattle win at Amerant Bank Arena.

What's up with Tkachuk?

Playing for Team USA in the Four Nations Faceoff, Tkachuk was injured and sat out one of the four games and missed large parts of two other games.

He is out for an indefinite period, missing his second game in a row. The timetable of the length of his absence should be known this week.

Rest for the weary

Coach Paul Maurice is very cognizant of how much the Four Nations tournament took out of his players that participated. Especially the Sams, Bennett and Reinhart, as they both played all four games en route to winning the championship.

Since the final game last week, neither has practiced, and rest will be a focus for them besides playing the games. Both were key contributors in Canada's tournament triumph over USA.

Reinhart averaged a point per game, and Bennett scored the tying goal in the championship game.

New addition

Forward Eetu Luostarinen rarely misses games, but he won't play Tuesday night in Nashville for a very good reason. A new family member is expected, so he will stay in South Florida until the baby is born.

Rematch time

Last year's Stanley Cup Final was one of the greatest series you'll ever see. The Panthers saw their 3-0 series lead evaporate, setting up the best hockey game ever played in South Florida.

Game 7 at Amerant Bank Arena was a classic, with the Panthers winning 2-1 and hoisting the Cup. Edmonton captain Connor McDavid was despondent after the loss.

Thursday night, the Oilers return to South Florida for their only regular-season visit of the season.

The fans will certainly let the Oilers hear it, and presumably both teams will be charged up for the final rematch.